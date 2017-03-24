Trump’s border wall would impact blacks too, speaker tells Columbus group

A plan by President Donald Trump to build a massive border wall in Mexico will impact thousands of black immigrants trying to enter the United States, an Atlanta organizer told a group Thursday at the Columbus Public Library.
Nearly 7,000 Haitians have entered the United States through the southern border since last year, said Lovette Kargbo Thompson, an Atlanta organizer for Black Alliance for Just Immigration, told more than a dozen people gathered at the Women’s History Month event sponsored by the Southern Anti-Racism Network. Thompson joined Annie Laura Stephens, president of the Burke County NAACP, as two distinguished women speakers for the two-hour program in the library auditorium.
Thompson, a native of Mississippi whose parents came from Sierra Leone, said there are 2,000 to 3,000 Haitians remaining at the border awaiting deportation back to a country plagued by Hurricane Matthew, political turmoil and the 2010 earthquake. “There has been a surge of Haitians that have been seeking refuge and left their country to come to a place that is much more safer,” she said.
The group also wants to call attention to freedom cities because the term sanctuary cities doesn’t go far enough for people entering the country. Thompson said freedom cities are places that are safe for immigrant blacks, including Muslims. “We believe that we deserve to live with dignity and have the opportunity to live without fear of economic violence at the hands of corporations or our own government,” she said.
With sanctuary cities, Thompson said the policies are usually limited, and immigration officials can collaborate with local law enforcement agencies. “In freedom cities, we want to make sure everyone is included, and no one is left behind,” she said. “ Freedom city is again a new language that reflects this moment we are demanding communities have resources they need to thrive.”
Thompson said the group hopes to spread the message through offices in Georgia, New York, California, Washington, D.C., and Arizona.
Stephens, a board member of Women’s Action for New Directions, recalled the struggles of growing up in Shell Bluff, Ga., before Plant Vogtle built nuclear power plants on land formerly owned by relatives. Taxes were due on the family property in 1976 when Stephens said she learned the taxes hadn’t been paid in 10 years. The bill was $8,369.28, and officials in the county knew families didn’t have that kind of money to save a farm with more than 600 acres.
“They demanded that money at that time,” she said. “They knew the poor folks couldn’t pay that money.”
After getting a week’s delay, Stephens said she and her brother drove the country dirt roads and organized families to come up with the money. They raised $10,000 before the Friday deadline.
“At that time, men were looking at that land in the area,” she said. “Where the power plant is now that is where I used to spend nights with uncle Bubba. That is where the towers are now.”
After getting the taxes paid, Stephens said she was recognized as a threat and couldn’t return home for nine years.
The first two-unit plant was completed in 1987 and 1989 and construction of two more units are underway.
