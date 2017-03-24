Local group resurrects National Council of Negro Women in Columbus

The Dorothy Height Elementary School on Fort Benning Road bears the name of a woman considered the “Godmother of the Civil Rights Movement.”
Now a group of Columbus women are continuing Height’s legacy with a local chapter of the National Council of Negro Women. Height was a longtime president of the organization before her death in 2010.
Kimberly Scott, a media specialist at Double Churches Elementary School, said she decided to reactivate the local chapter, called a section, after attending the dedication of the elementary school in 2014.
“I went to the opening because I knew about Dorothy Height and I had recently renewed my national NCNW national membership,” she said. “I began to wonder why there wasn’t a local section in town and contacted a few people who might be interested.”
In doing her research, Scott discovered there had been a local section of NCNW in the past, but it had dissolved sometime in the ’80s.
So she and other women began making plans to resurrect the chapter. Among those who helped lay the foundation were Wendye Melzar, Monica Sparks, Tamu Taylor and Nikita Harris.
The women adopted the name Fountain City, and began doing community projects. Three years later, their dream for a section became a reality.
On Feb. 18, the group held a charter ceremony at St. James AME Church, reactivating the section with 72 members. The section is currently in the process of open-enrollment for the coming year. Annual dues are $75 for adults, $45 for college students and $27 for children.
“We’ve grown at a good pace,” said Scott, who now serves as the local president. “We’re very excited and ready to go.”
This week, the group is observing what would’ve been Height’s 105th birthday with a drive to collect household goods for families impacted by recent flooding in Albany, Ga.
They also held a clothing drive in December to collect coats, hats, undergarments, gloves and socks for children at Dorothy Height Elementary.
The NCNW was originally founded in 1935 by Mary McLeod Bethune, the renowned black educator and humanitarian, as a way to harness the power of black women through a national organization.
Scott, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, said members of the local NCNW include representatives from the AKAs, Links, Jack and Jill and other organizations.
“NCNW is an organization of organizations,” she said. “Mary McLeod Bethune’s idea was to gather all the different organizations for women under one umbrella for partnership and collaboration.”
