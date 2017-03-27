Local

Infantry museum plans Family Day for April 1

By Mike Owen

The National Infantry Museum will hold a Family Day event April 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring viewings of a 3D national parks documentary, the NIM announced Monday.

The event will include animals from Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center next door, craft demonstrations by National Parks Service Rangers and two screenings of the documentary “National Parks Adventure,” in 3D on the museum’s iMax screen.

The documentary is produced by the MacGillivray Freeman studios, noted for its documentary work in the iMax format.

The cost is $9 per person, which includes the movie, popcorn and a drink. The movies will show at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To preregister, email campdirector@nationalinfantryfoundation.org or call 706-653-9234, ext. 5849.

