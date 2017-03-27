Columbus Council to vote on $25,000 for wreck involving police officer

Columbus Council will consider a resolution Tuesday to pay $25,000 to a man who suffered injuries from a motor vehicle accident with a police officer.
The city will request approval to make the payment to Cody Graves for damages resulting from the incident that occurred on Aug. 17, 2015, according to the City Manager’s Agenda.
“Damages for bodily injury suffered by Mr. Graves have been negotiated by Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker Ford, and their recommendation for a settlement in the sum of $25,000 was brought to Council in executive session on February 14, 2017,” the agenda reads.
The city attorney and risk management departments investigated the claim and recommended the settlement in exchange for a full release of all claims, according to the city. The council meeting will begin 5:30 p.m. at the Citizens Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way.
