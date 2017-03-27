Columbus Council to vote on $25,000 for wreck involving police officer

0:58 Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch Pause

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum and

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 26 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

1:45 National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar