Teen pleads to killing Phenix City father of two with Jeep

The locally controversial case of a teenager who ran over a father of two in Phenix City ended with a guilty plea Monday morning.
Joshua Gorman pleaded guilty to manslaughter for striking neighbor Nathan Wombles with a 1987 Jeep Wrangler around 11:30 p.m. on April 26, 2015.
Gorman hit Wombles with the Jeep on Bonanza Drive, off U.S. 80 in the Ladonia area, where both lived. Wombles, 31, was pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. at the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.
Gorman was 16 years old. Now 18, he has been sentenced to three years in prison, to be followed by 60 months of supervised probation, said Assistant District Attorney Justin Clark.
Clark said Wombles’ family agreed to the plea agreement. Wombles left behind a wife and two young children.
“This honestly was the best agreement we could reach before going to trial,” Clark said. After serving his time, Gorman will have a chance to “get his life together” and move on, the prosecutor said.
The case stirred deep emotions as other neighborhood residents characterized the incident as part of an ongoing dispute. Wombles was among eight siblings, and his family and their supporters have packed Gorman’s court hearings.
