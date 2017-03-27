Local

Come on down and be a contestant on ‘The Price Is Right Live’

By Larry Gierer

If you wanted to watch “The Price Is Right Live” Thursday at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, you are out of luck.

RiverCenter is out of tickets.

However, you can still be a contestant on the interactive stage show.

Eligibility is open to legal residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 and over.

To register to be a contestant, come to the registration area near the RiverCenter box office three hours prior to showtime.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the RiverCenter box office.

Call 706-256-3612.

