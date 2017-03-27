Ready for a thrill? Spring Fling Carnival coming to Columbus Civic Center

The Columbus Civic Center is ready to take you for a ride.
The 2017 Spring Fling Carnival will be here April 7-16.
Drew Exposition of Augusta, Ga., is bringing the carnival which features a midway full of rides for all ages, carnival games, food and free attractions.
While there is a cost for the rides, admission to the event is free.
On Fridays the carnival will operate from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., on Saturdays 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and on Sundays 12:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday it will operate 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Some of the specials during the week include unlimited rides for $20 Monday-Thursday, unlimited rides for $25 from 2 p.m. until closing on Sundays and unlimited rides for $30 from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments