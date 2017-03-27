Marlo Thomas to speak at Auburn University April 3

Award-winning actress Marlo Thomas will be speaking in Auburn, Ala. on April 3.
According to a report by Amy Weaver on the Auburn University website, Thomas is keynote speaker for the 15th annual Women's Philanthropy Board Spring Symposium and Luncheon at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.
Thomas is best known for her starring role as Ann Marie in the 1960s TV comedy series, "That Girl," for which she won a Golden Globe in 1967. She went on to produce and star in the children's TV special, "Free to Be… You and Me," earning her first of three Emmy Awards.
She also won for the leading role in the TV movie, "Nobody's Child," and for producing "Free to Be… a Family." Her most recent Emmy nomination was for her guest role as Rachel Green's mother on the comedy series, "Friends."
Thomas remains dedicated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Memphis-based medical center founded by her father, entertainer Danny Thomas, currently serving as its national outreach director.
The reports says that also on April 3, the Women's Philanthropy Board, the flagship division of the Cary Center for the Advancement of Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies in Auburn University's College of Human Sciences, will hold educational programs featuring leaders in the fields of wealth management, civic engagement and philanthropy.
The programs are free and open to the public. The luncheon featuring Thomas is sold out.
Paula Polito, client strategy officer and group managing director at UBS Wealth Management, will present, "How Generations are Redefining Family Finances," at 10 a.m. American Banker Magazine named Polito one of the "25 Most Powerful Women in Finance" in 2015 and 2016. She previously was senior vice president and head of strategic marketing and Brand Management at Merrill Lynch
The Women's Philanthropy Board was established in 2002. The organization has been the inspiration for the development of a minor in philanthropy and nonprofit studies in the College of Human Sciences, Camp iCare, a summer camp for kids ages 6-12; REAL Cents REAL Change, a learning series and summer residential camp for teens ages 13-18; and Volunteers in Philanthropy, a volunteer program for Auburn University students.
