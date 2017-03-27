Installing a car seat properly

For the seventh year, the Junior League of Columbus will host Project Prom, an annual event that provides prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls. Project Prom provides the dresses free of charge to girls who could not otherwise afford them, according to a release from the Junior League. It will be held Saturday at 2900 Veterans Parkway (next to Mellow Mushroom) from 8 a.m. to noon. High school juniors and seniors with a valid school ID can participate. Since launching the event in 2011, the Junior League has given away more than 400 prom dresses.