Gay rights group to pose question: ‘Where do we stand in America today?’

A local gay rights organization is sponsoring a town hall meeting April 5 to pose the question publicly, “Where do we as LGBT citizens stand in America today?”
The group Colgay Pride is holding the meeting from 6-8 p.m. at the Columbus Pubic Library on Macon Road, according to a release from the group. It will be the sixth in a series of town hall style meetings held by the group.
“The American landscape has changed and many are left with so many questions, fears, concerns, and more,” a Colgay release states. “A depression is sweeping through our country amongst LGBT citizens and growing stronger with each passing day.”
Organizers hope to address topics such as transgender rights, adoption, marriage equality and religious freedoms, the release said.
This forum will have panelists express their thoughts on different topics and point out their own personal view regarding “an uncertain future,” the release states.
The event will be moderated by Colgay Pride Director Jeremy Hobbs and feature panelists such as Patricia Lassiter, David Smith, Matasha Latweet Black, Nichole Red Tanner and Harry Underwood.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 706-580-6239.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments