DOT work could cause mild delays north of Columbus tonight

The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning guardrail repairs on I-185 northbound in Harris County and I-85 northbound in Troup County on Tuesday night.
Weather permitting, the ork will be performed beginning at 8 p.m. Crews will be working in half mile to 1 mile increments and relocating frequently. Motorists should be alert to changing work patterns.
In Harris County, work will be around the Exit 30 on-ramp, with a single right lane and shoulder closure, 8-11 p.m.
In Troup, work will be near mile marker 11, south of Exit 13, SR 219, with a single right lane and shoulder closure, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Motorists should expect minor delays. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through these maintenance work zones. Message signs, barrels and/or cones will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
