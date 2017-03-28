Looking for bargains? Benning flea market is April 22

The annual Fort Benning Spring Flea Market is planned for April 22 on Stilwell Field by the Post Office on Main Post.
The sale is set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m., according to a post release.
Booth rentals start at $15 and can be reserved by April 19. Space is limited.
This event is open to the public and there is no admission fee to shop. This event is held in conjunction with the postwide yard sale, so expect thousands of shoppers from across the Chattahoochee Valley. Drive cautiously. Guests who do not have a post access pass should enter at the 185 gate to get a visitor pass.
Vendors can register in person at Outdoor Recreation or by downloading the form from benning.armymwr.com and mailing it to Outdoor Recreation along with payment.
Spaces are $15 for a 10x10 feet or $25 for a 10x20 feet. Tables ($8) and chairs ($1) are also available for rent.
The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information, call 706-545-6323.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
