More than 30,000 jars of peanut butter given to food bank

More than 30,000 jars of peanut butter recently were donated to the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C., by the U.S. peanut industry.
According to a report on the Georgia Peanut Commission website, Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., representative of Georgia’s Second Congressional District, was on hand March 21, National Ag Day, for the presentation.
The Capital Area Food Bank is the largest organization in the Washington Metro area working to solve hunger and its companion problems, chronic undernutrition, heart disease and obesity. It partners with 444 community organizations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
The donation was made by the partners of the Southern Peanut Farmers Federation, which includes Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Florida Peanut Producers Association, Georgia Peanut Commission and Mississippi Peanut Growers Association.
“I am honored to serve the top peanut producing congressional district in the country. Peanuts are a vital product of middle and southwest Georgia and a key ingredient for an assortment of delicious and nutritious food products,” Bishop said.
He said he applauded the Southern Peanut Federation for the donation.
