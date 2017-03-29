Retired Col. Ralph Puckett to sign new book at Infantry Museum

Ralph Puckett, the retired U.S. Army colonel and honorary colonel of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, will sign copies of his new book, “Ranger: A Soldier’s Life,” April 7 and 21 at the National Infantry Museum.
The signings will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Puckett wrote the book with author Dan Crosswell, with an afterword by retired Gen. David Petraeus.
Puckett, 90, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1950 and was immediately given command of an Eighth Army Ranger Company and led them into battle in Korea. He would serve for 22 years, retiring as a full colonel in 1972.
