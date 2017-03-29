Parent notifies authorities about nude photos, videos of students online

A parent has notified the Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County School District that nude photos and videos allegedly of minors involved in sexual acts were posted on the Internet.
MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller made that statement Wednesday in response to the Ledger-Enquirer’s questions about the district’s vague email sent Tuesday to parents and guardians about “inappropriate postings” on the social media website Instagram and in text messages.
“The parent had already reportedly notified police based on what she saw,” Fuller told the L-E in an email. “She then informed the school administrator. As a result of that report, and though the incidents or photos or videos are not taking place at school, reports were sent to Instagram to make the administrators aware. I also sent a call and email message to help make parents and employees aware of the report and to advise on what they can do to help prevent this from happening.”
Fuller didn’t disclose the schools involved or the number of people and postings involved in the allegations.
“I also don't have a number to offer you on any particular student who faces disciplinary action because the social media account was reportedly anonymous,” Fuller said. “Again, these postings are through cellphone or other personal devices that reportedly are shared outside of school but can be distributed by anyone who has access at anytime. The matter has been turned over to police and is still under investigation.”
Asked what were the the “inappropriate” postings, Fuller said they “range from reported nudity, sexual acts, health-related postings and inappropriate and/or false captions.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
