Council sticks with first Liberty District appraisal after big discrepancy

Columbus Council received a second appraisal on land in the Liberty District Tuesday that put the appraised value at $133,500.
The amount was $75,300 more than an appraisal that the council received two weeks ago when city officials said the property had been appraised at $58,200.
On Tuesday, councilors seemed baffled that the appraised value had jumped so high.
“Can you help me understand how it’s such a big difference in 14 days?” asked Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson.
The land discussed consists of 11 parcels that members of the Gamma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hope to purchase for an event center. The vacant properties are located at 811, 813, 815, 817, 819, 821, 825, 827, 831, 835 7th Ave. and 618 9th St.
The land is currently owned by the city and would be sold at fair market value, said City Manager Isaiah Hugley, whose wife is an AKA soror. Other interested parties would be allowed to bid on the property.
On March 14, Council voted to declare the land as surplus and authorize the sale of the 1.78 acres. At that meeting, some councilors also raised questions about plans to dispose of the property, prompting a passionate discussion about the future of the Liberty District. In the end, council voted 6 to 3 in favor of getting the second appraisal.
At Tuesday’s meeting, about 35 AKA sorors attended the meeting dressed in their signature pink and green. They sat in disbelief as Community Reinvestment Director Laura Johnson shared the results of the second appraisal.
Johnson said the first appraisal was conducted by Norris Appraisal Group of Cataula, and the second one conducted by Appraisal Enterprises of Buford, Ga. She said both companies have been under contract with the city since 2015 and selected following an RFP process.
Johnson said the two companies used different sales comparisons to complete the analysis. She said the Appraisal Enterprises used a property at 812 5th Ave. that has a structure and shouldn’t be used as a comp for a vacant property. The company’s comparison also included a property at 800 9th Ave. where the buyer and seller were controlled by the same entity, and shouldn’t have been used.
Both companies included a property at 353 Farr Road in their comps, Johnson said. But Appraisal Enterprises adjusted upwards when it should have adjusted downward due to its location close to an I-185 Interchange, which has a traffic count of 7,940 cars per day.
Norris Appraisal Group also adjusted each of the sales used downward by 10 percent due to the subject being located within a 100-year floodplain, she said.
After some discussion about how to avoid such situations in the future, City Manager Isaiah Hugley recommended that council accept the first appraisal. Councilors voted in favor of that recommendation without opposition. Councilors Jerry “Pops” Barnes, Mike Baker and Glenn Davis were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The sorors cheered and applauded once the decision was made, and then gathered outside council chambers for photos.
“We’re so excited right now,” said Rochelle Jones,local AKA president. “And we’re ready to move forward.”
