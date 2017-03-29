‘Prom Promise’ shows Eufaula students how poor decisions can change their lives

The city of Eufaula is trying to keep students safe this prom season.
The annual “Prom Promise” scenario is Friday at Eufaula High School.
According to a report on the Eufaula Police Facebook page, the scenario depicts what may result if students make poor decisions and consume alcohol or drugs, text and drive or neglect to wear their safety belt.
The accident re-creation will demonstrate how one poor decision can effect people through arrests, severe injuries and possible fatalities.
The scenario will include emergency lights, sirens and helicopter rotors.
The scenario is made possible by the cooperation of the Eufaula Police Department, the Eufaula Fire Department, Chapman's Funeral Home, Tri-States Towing, and Haynes Life Flight Air Ambulance Service.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
