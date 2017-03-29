Jews For Jesus missionary to speak at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Sunday

Australia’s Mark Landrum, a missionary for the organization Jews For Jesus, will speak Sunday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Columbus.
Landrum will speak at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and the public is invited to attend.
The talk will be an introduction to Messianic Judaism.
Landrum grew up in Georgia. His Jewish mother came to faith in Jesus when he was a boy.
He has been sharing the story of Messianic Judaism since he was a teen.
His wife Rahel also does missionary work.
According to the statemet of faith on the Jews For Jesus website, followers believe both the scriptures of the old and new testament are divinely inspired, verbally and completely inerrant in the original writings and of supreme and final authority in all matters of faith and life.
Followers also believe in one sovereign God existing in three persons, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
