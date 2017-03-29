Look to the sky and you might see the International Space Station; Georgia Tech graduate is commander

People in Columbus might be able to see the International Space Station Wednesday night and Thursday night.
The commander of the station is Georgia Tech graduate Shane Kimbrough.
According to an article on the school website, he is responsible for the crew of six in orbit since Oct. 19. He will do a spacewalk on Thursday.
According to NASA, a sighting in Columbus is possible at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday for about three minutes and 9 p.m. Thursday for two minutes.
There are three categories to be with which to be concerned.
Max Height is measured in degrees and represents the height of the space station from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.
Appears is the location in the sky where the station will be visible first. This is also measured in degrees from the horizon.
Disappears represents where in the night sky the station will leave your field of view.
Wednesday, the Max Height is 56 degrees. Appears is 56 degrees above north by northwest. Disappears is 12 degrees above northeast.
Thursday, Max Height is 13 degrees. Appears is 13 degrees above northwest. Disappears is 10 degrees above northwest.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments