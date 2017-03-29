Council approves $9,000 budget override for Record’s Court improvements

Sound system upgrades, uniforms, carpet cleaning and convex mirrors.
Those are just a few of the improvements scheduled for Recorder’s Court over the next few weeks.
Columbus Council approved a request Tuesday for a budget override of $9,407 during a council meeting held at the Citizens Services Center.
Larry Love, the court’s interim clerk, made the request to fund what he described as “immediate upgrades” needed to carry out the mission of the court.
“The first item is going to be an upgrade of the sound system down there,” he said. “One of the issues we’ve had is you can’t hear in Recorder’s Court when people come in there and the cases are being called.”
Love said the upgraded system would cost a little over $2,000 and the vendor would be Everything Musical, the same vendor used in other local courts.
Uniforms are needed because morale at Recorder’s Court is low, he said.
“It’s my belief that they’re not a team, they’re not a unit,” he explained. “And I think uniforms would go a long way towards making them feel appreciated and being part of one team.”
He said a company called CINTAS would custom make each uniform for a reasonable price totaling $2,600 to get everybody fitted.
The changes come just two months after the 10-member council agreed to amend an existing agreement between the city and the Public Defender’s Office to pump more money into the court after alarms were raised. The amendment provided $136,799 for two attorneys, one investigator and an attorney for Saturday and holiday sessions through June for indigent defense services.
The changes went into effect just as Chief Judge Michael P. Cielinski was retiring and replaced by former Councilor Julius Hunter. In March, council approved a $75,000 settlement in a case involving a domestic abuse victim who sued the city over fees that Cielinski assessed for not prosecuting her boyfriend. The plaintiff, Cleopatra Harrison,filed the suit on behalf of herself, as well as other “similarly situated persons,” according to the resolution.
She was represented by the Southern Center for Human Rights and Columbus attorney Mark C. Post, who filed the suit in U.S. District Court.
On Tuesday, Love said the carpet at Recorder’s Court hasn’t been cleaned in years, and a carpet cleaner has been selected. He said the court also would be re-opening a drive-through window that has been closed for five years, and a robust website has been developed with fee calculation capabilities. It can be found at http://www.columbusga.org/courts/r-court/
The budget override also will be used for heaters, bathroom architectural drawings and miscellaneous items, according to information provided by Love.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson asked City Finance Director Angelical Alexander what would be the funding source for the override. Alexander said Love was trying to identify line items in the Recorder’s Court budget trending under budget.
Mayor Pro-Tem said she recently visited Recorder’s Court and the conditions were horrible.
“The working conditions are pathetic and nobody should have to work like that,” she said.
She asked if the fund could come from OLOST funds, which are designated for public safety. Alexander said two of the positions at Recorder’s Court are currently funded by OLOST, and there’s also an unfilled position that would qualify for the funds.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley said the $9,000 could also come from the contingency fund. He said the city would look into the various options.
Love said the court would also be obtaining bids for future projects such as painting, lobby seating, bathroom modifications and cubicles.
Councilor Walker Garrett said he also visited the court and the changes are needed.
“You walk in the bathroom and you could hardly breathe,” he said. “There’s not a seat that you really want to sit down in, so those are things that would certainly be improvements for our citizens.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
