Georgia warns of unnecessary labor poster pitch

Here’s a new scheme: Selling unnecessary labor notices to business owners, telling companies they face stiff fines if they don’t buy posters to put up on their walls and bulletin boards.
The Georgia Secretary of State and labor commissioner are warning businesses they may get threatening emails from “Labor Poster Services,” an organization that is not registered here. It sends out “official-looking notices” to companies warning them about complying with labor laws, and tries to charge them for posters.
“This entity is soliciting businesses by scaring people into buying overpriced labor law posters,” said Secretary of State Brian Kemp. “Do not fall for this gimmick simply because it looks like a government-issued notice. Although it looks official, it is nothing more than a mass mailer, and you are not required to purchase products from this company.”
Authorities say it’s not illegal “to solicit business in this manner,” though the pitch threatens business owners with hefty fines if they fail to post proper notices regarding labor laws.
Companies should keep track of which labor notices they’re required to post. The requirements for postings about federal and state laws vary depending on the business.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said his office has such information posted on its website: “We keep which workplace posters are required and where employers can obtain them for free.”
The Georgia Department of Labor provides three workplace posters: “Employer Vacation” (DOL-154), “Equal Pay for Equal Work” (DOL-4107) and “Unemployment Insurance Protections for Employees” (DOL-810), Butler said.
Businesses can download those from dol.georgia.gov/gdol-required-workplace-posters. They also can get copies by calling 404-232-3396 or emailing Phyllis.Clayton@gdol.ga.gov.
The Secretary of State asks that anyone who gets scam mailings or other suspicious solicitations contact his corporations division at 404-656-2817 or call the Department of Law’s Office of Consumer Protection at 404-651-8600.
Businesses inquiring about workplace posters or other Department of Labor services can call it toll-free at 855-436-7365.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
