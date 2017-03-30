Single mother thanks fundraiser participants helping her 5-year-old son battle cancer

If you ever wanted to be a superhero and have the photos to prove your transformation, or you just want to help a jobless single mother pay for the expenses from her 5-year-old son’s out-of-town cancer treatments, then you might want to participate in this fundraiser. Sherwood Elementary School librarian Charity Wade is donating the proceeds from her photography business this weekend to benefit her childhood friend Kari Ward, whose son, Brantley, is being treated for stage 3 neuroblastoma, which means surgery couldn’t initially remove his tumor (found on one of his kidneys) and the cancer had spread (to an adrenal gland and lymph nodes).
Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

Columbus’ Animal Care and Control Center at 4910 Milgen Road gets a dog with this neck injury about four times a month, said Drale Short, who heads Columbus’ Special Enforcement Division that runs the dog pound. It is a particularly difficult issue to handle, she said: Usually the dog comes in with the restraint still on, and a veterinarian has to cut it off.

Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

Free pancakes are being served at Columbus IHOP locations today, which is National Pancake Day. According to a news release IHOP customers can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and, in turn, will be asked to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network. All proceeds raised from participating IHOP restaurants here will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center. Participating IHOP restaurants in Columbus include: 2111 Airport Thruway, 2939 North Lake Park, and 6317 Talokas Lane.

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

A man attempting to take out an automobile loan at a Kinetic Credit Union branch was arrested by federal agents on Monday and charged with making false statements to a federally insured institution and aggravated identity theft. James Theron Brown, also known as “John E. Catlette,” was arrested Monday at the Kinetic office at 4811 Banker’s Boulevard in Columbus, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia. Brown appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Stephen Hyles, but the initial hearing was delayed until Friday morning.

