Japanese delegation visits Columbus to celebrate 40-year sister cities relationship

Diplomatic relations between Columbus and a Japanese sister city were on full display this week at a city council meeting.
Mayor Toyofumi Kameyama, of Kiryu, Japan, appeared before council bringing greetings on behalf of the city known for the production of fine silk.
Kameyama was part of a delegation that consisted of several government officials. Speaking through an interpreter, he emphasized a strong tie between the two cities that has lasted 40 years.
“Since we became sister cities in 1978, we have deepened our relationship by way of various exchanges of programs between our two cities,” he said. “Thanks to the past mayors, city councils, and citizens, the relationship between us has been strong and continuous. I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere thanks.”
Kameyama said the relationship has continued over the years with exchange programs between high school students in Kiryu and students at Columbus State University. He said April will mark the 40th anniversary of the relationship, and the group was visiting Columbus now to discuss new ways to deepen the relationship, such as developing an exchange program for junior high students to visit Columbus. He also wished Columbus continued success and prosperity.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson thanked Kameya for his comments and asked Councilor Gary Allen to open a gift that the Kiryu delegation had given to the city. It was a gold silk banner, which Councilors Allen and Skip Henderson held up for all in the room to see.
“Mayor Kameyama, we so appreciate those kind words and we join you in the wish for continued cooperation and the relationship,” Tomlinson said. “... Kiryu like Columbus has had a very long history in mill industries and also, particularly, textiles. They’re quite known worldwide for that and they have a factory in Detroit.”
Tomlinson presented Kameyama with a proclamation declaring March 28, 2017, Columbus-Kiryu Sister City Day and sending heartfelt well-wishes to the citizens of Kiryu. She also gave him a key to the city as a symbol that he is always welcome.
While in Columbus, the delegation also visited Aflac, Columbus State University, Columbus High School, South Commons, and other Columbus attractions.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
