Promposal winner: It's not about me, it's about making it special for Jared

Sitting on the porch of a Smiths Station hair salon only hours finding out after they had won the Ledger-Enquirer promposal contest, it was obvious that Jared James and Kirstine Smith share a special bond.
Smith, a senior softball player at Central High School, asked James to be her prom date back in February on her school’s softball field with the help of her teammates and coach. She originally was not planning on attending prom, but decided to take her friend James and celebrate him on the special night.
If you ever have the pleasure of meeting James, he’ll probably greet you with a big smile and a hug. He has Williams Syndrome, a disease that stunted his brain development at age 3. He can still perform day-to-day actions, but his brain is that of a 3-year-old’s, Smith said.
But Smith loves him just the same.
“I think everybody knew growing up I wanted to be a special needs teacher but I didn’t think that people thought I wasn’t afraid to step out of the box,” Smith said. “Y’know, I don’t care, I love Jared. Some people were like that’s super sweet and I’m like why not you do it then? There’s other special needs students that don’t get this opportunity.”
Jennifer Corbett, Smith’s mother, said she noticed her daughter take an interest in special needs students around the seventh grade. Corbett said Smith uses her lunch and teacher assistant periods to visit James. Smith even helped James celebrate his birthday at school this past Monday.
After telling her principal of her intention to take James to prom, Smith had to get approval from the school as well as James’ parents.
“I actually went to my principal and said ‘Mr. Vickers I want to take Jared to prom,’” Smith said. “All year that I’ve been an office aide, [Jared] has done nothing but come up to me and hug me and he blows me kisses every day and he called me his girl.”
Even though her principal told her that she didn’t need to speak with any teachers, Smith took the initiative to speak with them herself and get James’s mother’s cell phone number to personally ask if she could take her son to prom. His mother was so happy she cried, Smith said.
“I was so excited,” Gladys James said. “It just made me feel so warm inside. I was just so pleased and overjoyed that someone would ask Jared to prom.”
Smith sang the praises of her friendship with James while he showed off his signature “shimmy” dance move. And she’s not the only one who’s come to love James. Her entire softball team and coach were essential in pulling together the promposal.
On opening day in February, Smith pulled together her teammates and had them hold signs her mother made reading, “Will you go to prom with me?” The announcer called “Mr. Jared” down to the field where he went straight to Smith, shaking and nervous by all of the girls surrounding him.
“I looked at him and I said ‘Jared, do you want to go to prom with me?’ and his words were ‘oh yeah!’ Those are his favorite words,” Smith said, laughing.
Smith didn’t even realize she was a contestant in the contest until Corbett tagged her in the Ledger-Enquirer Facebook post; her mother had submitted it without her knowing She immediately began asking everyone to like the post, even asking fans in the stands at a local league softball game she umpired at to go online and like her video. As of Thursday afternoon, it had over 17,000 views.
Now that the couple successfully won the Ledger-Enquirer contest, Smith is hoping to get one more win under James’ belt. She’s leading the campaign to get James elected prom king, and thinks he has a good shot at winning.
“Everybody loves Jared,” Smith said. “I’m voting him prom king because I don’t want the spotlight, it’s not all about me. Yeah it’s my senior year, my friends are like ‘it’s your senior year and you’re doing this’ and but it’s not about me. I’m just doing everything I can to make it special for him.”
Smith is graduating this year and received a full ride scholarship from Chattahoochee Valley Community College to play softball. She plans to still be active with special needs students at Central High and visit James as much as she can.
Smith said, “I’m really glad that God blessed me with Jared because he’s just a blessing in my life and I don’t know what I would do without his smile every day or his oh yeahs.”
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
Comments