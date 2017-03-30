Be a superhero: Help jobless single mom pay for 5-year-old’s cancer treatment

If you ever wanted to be a superhero and have the photos to prove your transformation, or you just want to help a jobless single mother pay for the expenses from her 5-year-old son’s out-of-town cancer treatments, then you might want to participate in this fundraiser.
Sherwood Elementary School librarian Charity Wade is donating the proceeds from her photography business this weekend to benefit her childhood friend Kari Ward, whose son, Brantley, is being treated for stage 3 neuroblastoma, which means surgery couldn’t initially remove his tumor (found on one of his kidneys) and the cancer had spread (to an adrenal gland and lymph nodes).
Since the Dec. 11 diagnosis, however, chemotherapy has shrunk Brantley’s tumor and, after this week’s surgery to remove an adrenal gland, his mother was told 98 percent of the tumor is gone.
“We’re pretty hopeful now,” Ward said from Birmingham in a telephone interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. “They are saying it’s curable. The only downfall is him being high risk, a greater risk of it returning in the future. So we will be looking over his shoulder pretty much the rest of his life.”
Meanwhile, she and Brantley must stay in Birmingham for at least another six months while he goes through treatments. Ward had to quit her job as an assistant at Columbus Foot and Ankle to temporarily move from Phenix City. Since her divorce, she has been living with her mother, Carol Simonds, an administrative assistant at WOD Life, a workout apparel company in Columbus. Ward’s other child, 3-year-old daughter Emory, is staying with grandparents while they are in Birmingham, she said.
All of which has frustrated Wade as she tried to figure out a way to meaningfully support Ward. She thought there was a reason they reconnected after two decades apart when Ward enrolled Brantley in pre-kindergarten at Sherwood last summer.
Wade is a 2006 graduate of Calvary Christian School; Ward is a 2000 graduate of Jordan Vocational High School. Wade’s father, Steve Williamson, was Ward’s youth pastor at Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus. He now is the pastor of Crawford (Ala.) Baptist Church.
During the Christmas break, when she learned via Facebook about Brantley’s diagnosis, Wade thought of her own children, ages 1-12, and thought, “I can’t even grasp what she’s going through.”
Then she realized, “God has given me this venue of JustBPhotography.”
That’s her photography business, named after her late grandfather, whose middle initial, “just B,” didn’t stand for an actual name. But now, with this fundraiser, it seems to be standing for Brantley – the little boy who often wears a homemade Capt. America outfit to generate the superhero courage he needs to face this big challenge.
And now, folks can join forces with Brantley to fight his evil disease.
For $45, a discount of more than 40 percent, participants will receive a 20-minute photo session and two edited digital copies of two pictures they choose, Wade said. All proceeds will go toward Brantley’s medical expenses and the travel and lodging required to care for him in Birmingham.
Participants can bring their own superhero costumes or rely on the ones Wade provides. She also will shoot photos of those who don’t want to wear any costume. Their money still will help this cause.
Wade plans to share the superhero photos with Ward and Brantley, sending them this powerful message: “Brantley already is a superhero. He’s amazing. Every time he’s smiling, it’s just awesome. So we can be superheroes for him by supporting his journey.”
Registration is available at facebook.com/jbplocal and www.JustBphotography.biz or by calling Wade at 334-540-2579.
For those who want to participate but can’t this Saturday or Sunday, Wade said she will schedule them “any weekend we’re available, until they don’t have the need anymore.”
Ward didn’t think she would need any of this help when she took Brantley to his pediatrician and then the emergency room with a 105-degree temperature and constipation. Two days later, after bloodwork and a scan, she heard “the C-word, and my world just collapsed. I fell apart.”
But thanks to support from family and friends such as Wade, she said, “We’ve been taking it day by day and trying to stay positive.”
After an understandably rough start, Brantley is coping well, Ward said.
“At first, his anxiety level was through the roof,” she said. “He didn’t understand any of it. He was scared of everybody. Now, he is beginning to understand what cancer is. He calls it his ‘sick rock.’ We explained it as much as we can. They also have child-life specialists here to help.”
And with this fundraiser, Brantley and his mother will have more help on the way.
“I was in disbelief that people are this good and can think of us this much,” Ward said. “This has put a big financial burden on me and my mom. … To the people who have donated or will donate, all I can say is thanks from the bottom of my heart. You have no idea how much this will help.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
ANOTHER WAY TO HELP
In addition to the fundraiser through JustBphotography, folks can raise money for Kari Ward to pay for her 5-year-old son’s treatment by donating at www.gofundme.com/brantleys-fight-against-cancer. As of Thursday, 12 people had donated a total of $1,360 in 29 days toward the $20,000 goal.
