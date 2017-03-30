Metra supervisor: ‘... We do not replace buses because of a horn’

A former Metra bus driver who lost his job after refusing to drive a trolley with a broken horn was told that he didn’t have a choice, according to his personnel files.
Metra released documents from the file to the Ledger-Enquirer in response to a verbal open records request made by the newspaper. They include a statement written by Melvin Steed, Metra’s safety and training coordinator, who was the former employee’s supervisor.
Michael Barnes, a Columbus bus driver with 17 years of experience, said in a recent Leger-Enquirer interview that he was fired from Metra for refusing to drive a bus with a broken horn.
He first complained to Steed about a horn not working on a city bus on January 14., he said. On Jan. 20, he was assigned to a trolley that had the same problem. While transporting riders, he notified a dispatcher who called him back and asked him to standby for a private call.
Barnes said Steed was on the line, and he called him back to the office to meet with him and another supervisor. At that meeting, Barnes said, Steed said he was accepting his resignation even though he refused to resign.
The termination came two months after Barnes was named “Metra Employee of the Month.” Since then, Barnes has hired an attorney to represent him in the case against Metra.
According to Steed’s version of the story, Barnes radioed dispatch that he needed to have his bus replaced when he returned to the transfer center.
“... When I contacted Mr. Barnes on the radio, I asked was he having a problem with the bus,” he wrote in the statement. “Mr. Barnes stated that the bus did not have a horn, and he would not operate a bus without a horn. I informed Mr. Barnes that a horn malfunction was not a reason to have the bus replaced.
“Mr. Barnes replied that he would not drive a bus without a horn and that I had a decision to make,” he continued. “I told Mr. Barnes that I would talk with him when he returned to the Transfer Center, and ended the call.”
The conversation occurred about 2:20 p.m., according to the statement. About 30 minutes later, Barnes radioed dispatch and asked if a bus was in his bay.
“I replied, ‘93 continue on with your rout, and I will she when you get back, in, 10-4,’” Steed wrote.
Barnes did not respond, according to the statement, and he pulled into line-up at about 3:20 p.m. Steed asked Barnes to step into an office with him and Transit Supervisor Roni Taylor, and the conversation went as follows, according to the statement:
Steed: “Mr Barnes what’s going on?”
Barnes: “You know what’s going on, I am not going to drive a bus without a horn, I already told you that, so you have a decision to make.
Steed: “The decision is made, we do not replace buses because of a horn.”
Barnes: “Well, I am not going to drive it then.”
Steed: “Are you resigning?’
Barnes: “No, I am not resigning, you are terminating me.”
Steed: “No, Mr. Barnes, I am not terminating you, you have the right to work, you are not terminated, but if you do not continue your shift, then you are resigning.”
Barnes: “No, you are terminating me by not giving me a bus with a horn.”
From there, Barnes walked out and abandoned the remainder of his shift, according to Steed. On Jan. 30, Steed wrote a disciplinary report stating that Barnes had abandoned his job for six consecutive days and failed to notify his employer. Taylor, Steed’s supervisor, and Metra Director Rosa Evans also signed the report.
On Jan. 30, Evans sent Barnes a letter informing that his employment had been terminated due to an “unauthorized absence for two consecutive days without contact ting the manager/supervisor or without a resolvable excuse, as determined by the director.”
Barnes failed to report for duty - no call, no show - Jan. 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, according to the report.
“Please return you City ID band and other department issued equipment immediately to METRA’s Administrative office,” the letter stated. “You will receive a letter from the Human Resources Department with our final benefits information including the opportunity to extend your group health insurance through (COBRA.)”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
