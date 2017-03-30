Metra supervisor: ‘... We do not replace buses because of a horn’

2:56 Get behind the scenes with the Adopt-a-Raptor program at Callaway Gardens Pause

1:56 Installing a car seat properly

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

2:45 Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death