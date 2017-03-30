Callaway Gardens Adopt-a-Raptor offers close-up look at winged ambassadors

Gandalf the little screech owl survived being hit by a car, but now can’t survive in wild. His new home is with the Birds of Prey at Callaway Gardens with other non-releasable raptors. But Gandalf is up for adoption, sort of, through the Gardens’ Adopt-a-Raptor program.
“It’s a symbolic adoption,” says Laura Mirarchi, the Birds of Prey program manager. The owls, hawks and vultures don’t leave their habitat near the Discovery Center, however donors can get a behind the scenes look or spend the day with a trainer to make a more personal connection with the birds. The program supports “the medical care, husbandry, the gear for the birds and any other enrichment opportunities that we like to give them to keep them mentally and physically stimulated while they’re here in captivity,” Mirarchi added.
The raptors are featured in daily educational shows at the Discovery Amphitheater.
