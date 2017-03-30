First confirmation of avian influenza in Georgia poultry made in Chattooga County

The first confirmation of avian influenza in Georgia domestic poultry has been made in Chatttooga County.
This was reported by the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the Georgia Poultry Foundation.
On March 27, the agriculture department reported the disease being found in a flock of chickens at a commercial poultry breeding operation. It was H7, presumptive low pathogenic avian influenza.
Owners of poultry flocks are being encouraged to closely observe their birds and to report a sudden increase in the sickness or death of birds to the state veterinarian’s office.
A story on the department’s website said it was indentified during a routine pre-sale screening. There had already been confirmations of the disease in Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Officials in Georgia are monitoring other flocks.
It was reported that the disease does not pose a risk to the food supply and no affected animals entered the food chain.
The risk of human infection with avian influenza during poultry outbreaks is very low.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
