The Fresh Market sampling event to feature, steak, roasted chicken salad, cupcakes

The Fresh Market chain is celebrating its 35th anniversary and the Columbus location on Bradley Park Drive will have a special sampling event April 8 and April 9.
According to a press release, some of the items shoppers will be able to taste for free are New York strip steaks with signature spice rubs, roasted chicken salad on French rounds and blackberry cupcakes.
The sampling event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will also be a sampling event on April 22 and April 23 from 1-5 p.m. featuring olive oils and nut oils tossed with salad greens as well as store-baked bread.
From April 5-May 9, shoppers will be able to sample a variety of berries.
For more information, visit thefreshmarket.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
