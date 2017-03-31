PAWS offering discounts on spaying, neutering in April

PAWS Humane is offering discounts on spaying and neutering for cats for all of April in an attempt to “beat the heat,” as they say.
“It seems the warm weather is here to stay, and now is the time to beat the heat by spaying your cat in advance of her heat cycle and preventing unwanted litters before kitten season goes into full effect,” said Dr. Roberta Wrighten, PAWS Humane lead veterinarian. “Spring time is when we usually see a rise in shelter intakes of cats because kittens are born, and male cats are roaming thus ending up at Animal Control as a stray.”
Over the course of one year, one unaltered female cat can have up to three litters a year, with each litter having six-eight kittens, Wrighten said. “And unaltered males are more likely to roam and spray which is a nuisance and can many times lead to abandonment. By spaying or neutering your cat, it will help prevent the birth of unwanted animals and it will decrease the undesirable behaviors you see in male cats such as aggression, spraying, and roaming. It also drastically reduces the risk of injuries related to fighting and the possibility of contracting FIV, PAWS said in a release.
So during April, the PAWS clinic will be offering spaying or neutering for only $50, with a $15 microchip tossed in for free.
PAWS Humane’s clinic is located at 4900 Milgen Road, just east of Cooper Creek Park. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 706-987-8380 to schedule an appointment.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
