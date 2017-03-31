DOT issues advisory for Atlanta travel following I-85 collapse

The Georgia Department of Transportation has issued a travel warning and advisory for those driving into Atlanta following the collapse Thursday of a stretch of Interstate 85.
Interstate 88 is completely closed between the 75-85 split near Atlantic Station all the way to the North Druid Hills exit, the DOT said in a release.
Motorists traveling north on 85 will be diverted onto I-75 there to proceed north. Motorists traveling south on I-85 above the North Druid Hills exit will be diverted onto SR400. Those traveling south on SR400 will be diverted at the Sidney Simons exit in Buckhead.
The DOT advises that Interstates 285 and 20 remain open and are the best alternatives to use when possible.
The DOT also urges travelers to use MARTA in Atlanta whenever possible.
For more up to date information, motorists can call 511 or go to the DOT website.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
