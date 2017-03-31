TV Judge Glenda Hatchett touts diversity; inclusion while visiting Columbus

Judge Glenda Hatchett of television fame returned to Columbus Thursday as a champion of diversity and inclusion.
She delivered a rousing keynote address during a legacy celebration at Columbus State University, culminating a day-long diversity forum. Those in attendance included CSU faculty and staff, students and community representatives. Some in the audience received awards for their leadership in promoting diversity at CSU, the community and around the world.
During her speech, Hatchett shared her personal experiences growing up in the segregated South. In first grade, she and other black students received hand-me-down books from their white counterparts, she said. One day, she went home and complained to her father. He told her “colored children don’t get new books” but she could write her own story. She learned, then, that life isn’t always fair.
“When you get to a torn page in life’s book, you can’t stop, you can’t give up, you can’t just stay still, you have to write your own story,” she told the racially mixed audience. “So when they tell you because your parents weren’t born here, they tell you you’re black, they tell you you’re poor, they tell you you didn’t know your daddy, they tell you you’re gay, they tell you you can’t make it, you tell them your own story; because we’re in the business of writing a new story of hope and positivity and building a new community, a beloved community.”
Hatchett said America has an opportunity for change, and she doesn’t care who’s in the White House.
“We have to create our own nation,” she said. “But we have to show one another that we appreciate one another, and that we we’re looking to stand together.”
Hatchett, an Atlanta native, is the former chief presiding judge of the Fulton County Juvenile Court. Starting in 2000, she presided over the nationally syndicated “Judge Hatchett Show,” which taped for eight seasons and is still in syndication. The show was nominated for two Emmy awards for in 2008 and 2009.
Hatchett is a 1977 graduate of Emory University School of Law. She began her career as a clerk in the U.S. federal courts. She later accepted a position at Delta Air Lines as the company's highest-ranking African-American woman. She was appointed to the Fulton County bench in 1990,, becoming the first African-American to serve as chief presiding judge of a state court in Georgia.
In 2016, Hatchett announced the formation of the Hatchett Firm, specializing in risk and crisis management. She currently represents the family of Philando Castille, a 32-year-old Minnesota police shooting victim, in all civil matters. Castile was killed in July during a routine traffic stop. His girlfriend live-streamed the incident as he was dying. Police officer Jeronimo Yanez faces several felony charges in connection with the case, including second-degree manslaughter, for shooting Castile during the July incident.
In April, Hatchett also spoke at the Bob Wright Symposium at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. On Thursday, she talked about Castile in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, as well as her overall concern about the criminal justice system.
“I count it a privilege to be representing his family in this matter,” she said. “I would be remiss if I just continued to sit at home and get disgusted and say how angry I am about these situations, and so I thought it was important that I step up on this one.
She said it’s the first time in the history of the state of Minnesota that a police officer has ever been charge with a fatal shooting, and she thinks it’s an important first step in this process.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521
