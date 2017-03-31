Pollen season takes an early hold on sufferers

If your allergies seem to be acting up early this year, there’s a good reason for that, according to a local physician who specializes in treating them.
“The pollen count is definitely high,” said Dr. Robert Cartwright, with The Allergy Center of Brookstone. “The interesting thing about this season is that it definitely started earlier than usual. We were pretty warm through the winter time and it never caused the trees to go as dormant as they sometimes do, so the tree pollen really did come out early.”
Cartwright said the early start means a longer pollen season for area residents.
“The pollen is high for longer amounts of time,” Cartwright said. “Sometimes we have seasons where it’s maybe just a week or two where the pollen is high, but this season it will be several months.”
Cartwright suggests the allergy sufferers try to limit their time outdoors, close windows and to recirculate air in their car instead of pumping in air from outside.
“The best answer is for people not to wait until they get flared up. Go ahead and get started on some daily allergy medication.”
Also, many popular over-the-counter medications, some of which used to be by prescription only, are effective, such as antihistamines like Claritin and Zyrtec and Allegra and nasal sprays such as Flonase and Nasacort, Cartwright said. He suggests consulting your physician to determine which over-the-counter treatment is best for you and which might conflict with other medications.
Patients can also receive allergy shots from their doctor, Cartwright said, where they receive shots containing allergins which over time build up a resistance in the body.
“Over time, that’s the one thing that can make the allergy go away,” Cartwright said.
One practice Cartwright recommends that patients can do at home it to flush their sinuses with saline solution.
“You’ve been outside playing at the park or doing yardwork, and you come inside. You think about needing to wash your hands, but think about washing your nose with saline, to flush the stuff out,” Cartwright sai. “You’ve breathed all that pollen in there. Let’s see about washing it out.”
What about the common practice of buying locally produced honey to combat allergies to local pollens? It’s an old wive’s tale, Cartwright said.
"There's nothing wrong with honey," Cartwright said. "But there has never been a medical study that shows that to be effective."
The reason, he said, is that the pollens that aggravate humans are from trees and grass and such and are windborne.
The pollens that attract bees to pollinate are on flowering plants.
People interested in keeping track of local pollen counts can do so at the Allergy Center of Brookstone’s website, which keeps a running daily count of tree, grass and weed pollens.
Those three main types of pollen appear at different times of the year, Cartwright said, which stretches the pollen season out over a longer period here than in other parts of the country.
“Here in the South, we have just as much pollen in the summer and we have just as much pollen in the fall,” Cartwright said. “We have the grass pollen that takes over in summer and the weed pollen in the fall. So just because you get past the spring doesn’t mean you’re out of the woods, so to speak.”
