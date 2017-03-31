BrantleyStrong bracelets help jobless single mom pay for son’s cancer treatment

Another effort in the Columbus area is trying to raise money to help a jobless Phenix City single mother pay the expenses related to her 5-year-old son being treated out of town for cancer.
The Ledger-Enquirer already reported on the fundraiser Sherwood Elementary School librarian Charity Wade is running through her JustBphotography business. Posted under that story on the L-E’s Facebook page is a notice about the Jordan Vocational High School softball team also raising money for Kari Ward, a 2000 graduate of Jordan, to help her son, Brantley, fight the stage 3 neuroblastoma that was diagnosed in December. He is being treated in Birmingham.
The softball team, through its booster club, is selling #BrantleyStrong bracelets for $5. All proceeds will go to Ward, said coach John Dimitri. Ward was a cheerleader at Jordan, not a softball player, but that doesn’t matter, Dimitri emphasized.
“I want our team involved with this to show them that there’s more out there than a sport,” he told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Friday. “You never know when you might need help, so we’re just trying to show that we’re part of the community and we don’t forget our alumni and friends.”
The bracelets, which also have the Jordan softball logo and declare “WE WILL BEAT NB” (neuroblastoma), are available by calling Dimitri at 706-329-2826 or by visiting the team’s Facebook page, JVHS Lady Red Jackets softball.
They have sold about $1,100 worth of bracelets in three weeks, Dimitri said, and the goal is $2,000.
Ward told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Friday that the Jordan softball team’s fundraiser is “such a generous and kind offer from them and it completely warmed my heart to have their support. The outpouring of love we have received from the community has been absolutely amazing, and we wouldn't be able to beat this without our home community coming together to support us. Together we WILL beat Neuroblastoma and come home healed!”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments