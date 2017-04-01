This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | March 25-31

1. He wanted to buy his fiancée a new SUV, but it almost got them both killed: Dusty Norrell just wanted to buy his fiancée a new SUV to start their married lives together, but it almost got them both killed. Norrell and his fiancé, Courtney Cummings, drove up to Austell, Ga., on Monday to look into a 2013 Toyota 4Runner they’d found on Craigslist, a popular buyers’ and sellers’ website. But there was no 4Runner. Instead, there were two masked gunmen waiting to take Norrell’s hard-earned $22,000 at gunpoint.
2. Two female Infantry officers set to graduate from Ranger School: Two female Infantry officers have completed U.S. Army Ranger School and are scheduled to be awarded the coveted tabs during Friday’s graduation ceremony at Victory Pond, a Fort Benning spokesman confirmed. The Army did not release the names of the women, who will be among 119 soldiers to receive their tabs this week. The Army did confirm that they were both graduates of the Infantry Basic Officer Leaders Course.
3. Sheriff Jolley added to lawsuit over Columbus teen’s death in custody: Attorneys for the family of a Columbus teen killed in 2015 as four Harris County deputies arrested him after a police chase have added Sheriff Mike Jolley to their lawsuit. The civil rights suit seeks a jury trial and unspecified compensation plus possible punitive damages. It follows the disclosure of a dashboard camera video showing deputies pulling Dyksma from his Toyota pickup and placing him face-down on the ground, with Deputy Thomas Pierson apparently placing his knee on the back of the teen’s neck as they handcuff the suspect.
4. Brick by brick: Lego store coming to Columbus shopping center: Fans of the plastic construction toy products made by Lego have a treat in store for them in Columbus. Bricks & Minifigs, a new and used Lego retailer franchised and operated locally by Chris Patterson, is coming to The Landings shopping center in Columbus. The store, which is going in the former Fine and Funky retail space at 5592 Whitesville Road, in the upper level of The Landings, is expected to open April 22.
5. Pastor answers his calling to serve as special ed teacher at Columbus school: We can take a stroll down memory lane and remember the faces of teachers who heroically and masterfully assumed the challenge and invested in our journey toward self-discovery. In hind-sight, we would admit that there was something ordained about their calling to be a classroom teacher. Never has such a call to ministry been pertinent than with the story of Benjamin Hale. Early in his career, he fulfilled this work by serving as a youth pastor at a small church in Manchester, Ga. Then he recognized an additional way to meet the desperate needs of a desperate population of young people – become a special education teacher. So, this pastor did what it took to get himself into the classroom.
Comments