Raw video:Building demolition gets the ball rolling in blighted Midtown area

Five Points intersection of Linwood, 13th Avenue and 17th Street is seeing first activity in years, thanks to investor D.L. Jordan.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Single mother thanks fundraiser participants helping her 5-year-old son battle cancer

If you ever wanted to be a superhero and have the photos to prove your transformation, or you just want to help a jobless single mother pay for the expenses from her 5-year-old son’s out-of-town cancer treatments, then you might want to participate in this fundraiser. Sherwood Elementary School librarian Charity Wade is donating the proceeds from her photography business this weekend to benefit her childhood friend Kari Ward, whose son, Brantley, is being treated for stage 3 neuroblastoma, which means surgery couldn’t initially remove his tumor (found on one of his kidneys) and the cancer had spread (to an adrenal gland and lymph nodes).

Local

Meet a member of Drumline Live

Ike Ellis is a cast member of the touring production of Drumline Live. The event is Friday night at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. In this short video Ellis talks about, and demonstrates, his passion for the drums.

Local

Need a prom dress? Watch this!

For the seventh year, the Junior League of Columbus will host Project Prom, an annual event that provides prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls. Project Prom provides the dresses free of charge to girls who could not otherwise afford them, according to a release from the Junior League. It will be held Saturday at 2900 Veterans Parkway (next to Mellow Mushroom) from 8 a.m. to noon. High school juniors and seniors with a valid school ID can participate. Since launching the event in 2011, the Junior League has given away more than 400 prom dresses.

Local

Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

Columbus’ Animal Care and Control Center at 4910 Milgen Road gets a dog with this neck injury about four times a month, said Drale Short, who heads Columbus’ Special Enforcement Division that runs the dog pound. It is a particularly difficult issue to handle, she said: Usually the dog comes in with the restraint still on, and a veterinarian has to cut it off.

Local

Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

Free pancakes are being served at Columbus IHOP locations today, which is National Pancake Day. According to a news release IHOP customers can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and, in turn, will be asked to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network. All proceeds raised from participating IHOP restaurants here will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center. Participating IHOP restaurants in Columbus include: 2111 Airport Thruway, 2939 North Lake Park, and 6317 Talokas Lane.

Editor's Choice Videos