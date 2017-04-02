Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths home game Saturday night

Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Cottonmouths final home game of the regular season Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center April 1, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D