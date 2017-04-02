Columbus Spring Fling brings awareness about autism

Lisa Jenkins said it was an opportunity to increase awareness about autism but, most of all, it was a time for families to have fun.
Outside the Columbus Public Library on Sunday afternoon, Anchors for Autism Parents Coalition held its first Autism Family Spring Fling in recognition of World Autism Awareness Day.
There were several activities for children, the highlight of which was an Easter egg hunt.
Also creating a lot of excitement was the chance to sit in a fire truck brought over by Columbus Fire& EMS.
Not all children enjoying the event had autism.
Jenkins is the founder of the organization, which she said is a partnership between parents of children with autism and the Muscogee County School District.
“We work together to make life better for these special children,” Jenkins said of the group that has more than 60 families in its membership.
Robin Barber, program specialist for exceptional students in the school district, was on hand for the festivities.
Barber said the district is working hard to prepare children with special needs for life after school.
She mentioned a special center at Jordan Vocational High School and one being constructed at Double Churches Middle School.
Autism is characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates autism’s prevalence as one in 68 children in the United States.
Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green said it is important to make sure the school district provides the “best education possible for all children based on their needs.”
Muscogee County School Superintendent David Lewis stopped by the festival.
“This is a great event,” Lewis said.
He said there is no doubt that there is growth of students diagnosed with autism in the district, but he is not sure why. Experts doing a better job of identifying the disability is one possible reason.
Lewis said it is important for the school district and parents to work together so that children with special needs can be as successful as possible.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments