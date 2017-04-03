Potentially dangerous weather heading for Columbus area

A potent weather system moved out of the lower Mississippi River valley Sunday night and is expected to pass through the Chattahoochee Valley on Monday, the National Weather Service warns.
The worst is expected to hit the Columbus area in the early to mid afternoon.
All of North and Central Georgia will be affected by this system with damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail possible.
To the south, the Eufaula City Schools have announced that they will be closed on Monday because of the possibility of dangerous weather.
“We are closing all day due to the anticipated timing of the worst severe weather,” the school district said in an announcement sent out Sunday night. “Additionally, after-school care and afternoon sports events and parent meetings are cancelled.”
The weather service says it expects storms to move into portions of West Central and North
Georgia including the Atlanta metro between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and last for several hours. For areas from Columbus to Macon, expect the activity between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and finally Abbeville to Dublin between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.. These time periods are subject to change slightly based on later guidance.
A line of severe storms will push through the area with damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph the primary threat, the weather service says. This could down trees and power lines in the storm’s path and precautions should be made now to secure any light outdoor objects like lawn furniture.
Ahead of the main line, individual storms are likely to develop, especially over west central portions including the Columbus area. There is a risk for long track tornadoes of EF2 intensity or greater with these storms.
Hail as large as an inch and a half will be possible with these storms as well...especially south of the I-20 corridor.
Stay with ledger-enquirer.com for more on this developing story.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments