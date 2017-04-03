Music and merriment mark 2017 Strut The Hooch parade

The 2017 version of Saturday's Strut the Hooch is in the record books. Here are a few highlights from the parade.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

Midtown Medical Center joined Thursday morning with LifeLink of Georgia to honor patients who provide the gift of life through organ donation. April 1st marks the beginning of Donate Life Month. During the ceremony the hospital raised the Donate Life flag, which will continue to fly throughout April to pay homage to organ donors and recipients.

Single mother thanks fundraiser participants helping her 5-year-old son battle cancer

If you ever wanted to be a superhero and have the photos to prove your transformation, or you just want to help a jobless single mother pay for the expenses from her 5-year-old son’s out-of-town cancer treatments, then you might want to participate in this fundraiser. Sherwood Elementary School librarian Charity Wade is donating the proceeds from her photography business this weekend to benefit her childhood friend Kari Ward, whose son, Brantley, is being treated for stage 3 neuroblastoma, which means surgery couldn’t initially remove his tumor (found on one of his kidneys) and the cancer had spread (to an adrenal gland and lymph nodes).

Need a prom dress? Watch this!

For the seventh year, the Junior League of Columbus will host Project Prom, an annual event that provides prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls. Project Prom provides the dresses free of charge to girls who could not otherwise afford them, according to a release from the Junior League. It will be held Saturday at 2900 Veterans Parkway (next to Mellow Mushroom) from 8 a.m. to noon. High school juniors and seniors with a valid school ID can participate. Since launching the event in 2011, the Junior League has given away more than 400 prom dresses.

Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

Columbus’ Animal Care and Control Center at 4910 Milgen Road gets a dog with this neck injury about four times a month, said Drale Short, who heads Columbus’ Special Enforcement Division that runs the dog pound. It is a particularly difficult issue to handle, she said: Usually the dog comes in with the restraint still on, and a veterinarian has to cut it off.

