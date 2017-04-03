Plan an early start for sold-out Chris Stapleton concert Thursday

With a sellout crowd expected Thursday for Chris Stapleton’s concert at the Columbus Civic Center, officials there are urging the public to get there early and possibly take advantage of off-site parking options.
Thursday’s concert has sold out, civic center officials have announced, so they are asking patrons to use the rear entrance to parking off of Lumpkin Road, via Victory Drive.
Overflow parking is also available at Jackson Avenue behind Riverdale-Porterdale Cemetery, with shuttles running to the Civic Center. Parking there is $5 per car, if parking passes haven’t been purchased on Ticketmaster.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The Columbus Ice Rink will be closed to public skating on Thursday.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
