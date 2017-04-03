Tornado warning issued for Columbus area until 12:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has just issued a tornado warning for the Columbus area in effect until 12:15 p.m.
A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service advises that there is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
A potent weather system moved out of the lower Mississippi River valley Sunday night and is expected to pass through the Chattahoochee Valley on Monday, the National Weather Service warns.
All of North and Central Georgia will be affected by this system with damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail possible.
