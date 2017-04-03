Afternoon storms cause damage around Columbus

Storm damage with tree down across from the Columbus High School steps blocking the running trail around the upper end of Lake Bottom Park, April 3, 2017
Limbs from two trees down partially blocking 15th Ave near intersection of 17th Street
Tree down across 15th Ave near 18th Street one block down from where another tree went down on 15th Ave near 17th Street
Two trees went down at the Department of Parks and Recreation Parks Service Division at the 1400 block of Cusseta Road
Tree down on the side of the Department of Parks and Recreation Parks Service Division building at the 1400 block of Cusseta Road
Tree damage on Cherokee Avenue near 13th Street
Storm damage near 1235 Fifth Avenue
Damage to the Baker Middle School bus ramp
Storm damage with tree limbs down on Cherokee Ave near intersection of 13th Street blocking one lane on Cherokee Ave
Tree down on Walker Street between Bond & Pyle Aves.
Tree down on Broadway in front of Subway around 11:30 a.m.
