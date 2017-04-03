Rust College A’Cappella Choir coming to Columbus

Jerry Jones of Columbus says a very special choir is coming to Columbus.
A proud graduate of the Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss., Jones says the much honored Rust College A’Cappella Choir, which has performed worldwide, will sing at two local churches April 8 and April 9.
“They are a joy to listen to,” he said.
On Saturday, the choir will sing at 7 p.m. at St. John A.M.E. Church, 3980 Steam Mill Road.
On Sunday at 10:45 a.m., the choir will sing at St. James A.M.E. Church, 1002 Sixth Avenue.
There is no admission fee.
Jones says love offerings will be accepted with the money going for student scholarships.
The choir, formally organized in 1936, features a broad repertoire of classical, semi-classical, spirituals, opera, contemporary and traditional gospel.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
