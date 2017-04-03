DA: No criminal charges from MCSD settling lawsuit without board approval

The Muscogee County School District and its legal counsel didn’t commit any crime when they settled a lawsuit for $550,000 without the board’s approval, the District Attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit has decided.
“I have reviewed the file and determined there are no criminal charges to pursue at this time,” DA Julia Slater told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email responding to the L-E’s request for an update. “As is my practice in such a situation, I mailed a letter to the investigating agent notifying her of my decision. There is nothing further for my office to do regarding this matter.”
Georgia Bureau of Investigation public affairs director Nelly Miles confirmed that conclusion when answering the Ledger-Enquirer’s request for the case file Monday.
“The case is closed,” Miles said in her emailed reply. “I've copied the supervisors of the Columbus office who will handle your open records request.”
Superior Court Judge Gil McBride of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit presided over the civil lawsuit. In a handwritten letter dated Jan. 12, McBride told the GBI, “I enclose herewith copies of pleadings in the above-referenced matter. Please accept this letter as my request for a GBI investigation to determine whether any illegal behavior occurred in settlement of the above-referenced matter … .”
The lawsuit in question was filed Feb. 4, 2016, on behalf of Columbus Police Department motor squad Officer William Green against MCSD bus driver Kenneth Canup after a 2015 crash that injured Green.
Green’s attorneys filed notice they were dismissing the lawsuit Nov. 30, 2016.
Board attorney Greg Ellington of Hall Booth Smith PC has argued that settling the lawsuit didn’t require board approval because the liability coverage provider, the Georgia School Boards Association, paid the full amount.
“Under these circumstances the settlement does not require Board approval because GSBA can settle any claim with its own money as it considers appropriate,” Ellington told the Ledger-Enquirer in a Jan. 31 email.
Asked for his reaction to Monday’s news exonerating the school district and the law firm, Ellington said in an email to the L-E, “MCSD cooperated with the process and is pleased with the apparent outcome.”
MCSD superintendent David Lewis and Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green of District 1 haven’t been reached for comment Monday.
John Thomas of District 2 and Frank Myers of District 8 have been trying to convince a majority of representatives on the nine-member board to fire the law firm.
“While Frank Myers and I are aware of and were involved in reporting many instances of wrongdoing to various law enforcement agencies over the last several months, we were unaware DA Slater was involved in any way with the Green settlement; so yes, the announcement from Ms. Slater's office is certainly news to both of us,” Thomas told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Monday. “Until all reported matters of wrongdoing are resolved -- some of which are not public knowledge -- I will not be commenting further on these various issues.”
Asked what “wrongdoing” he means, Thomas didn’t reply before deadline.
McBride’s request came a month after the GBI declined Slater’s request to probe two other incidents involving MCSD:
▪ The Aug. 22 bus crash that killed 67-year-old driver Roy Newman and injured seven Mathews Elementary School students.
▪ The Sept. 12 alleged body-slamming of 13-year-old Montravious Thomas by contracted behavioral specialist Bryant Mosley, resulting in Thomas having his right leg amputated below the knee.
Miles said Dec. 12 and repeated Monday that the GBI isn’t investigating those incidents because the Columbus Police Department is investigating them. The police officers in charge of those investigations haven’t responded to the Ledger-Enquirer’s requests for updates the past two months.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
