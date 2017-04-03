Here’s how Monday’s storm affected Columbus area school systems

Monday’s violent storm caused the following damage in the Muscogee County School District, according to communications director Valerie Fuller:
▪ 26 vehicles damaged at Brewer Elementary School
▪ Structural damage at Eddy Middle School (drainage pipes), Baker Middle School (bus ramp’s awning) and East Columbus Magnet Academy (gym’s insulation).
▪ Trees down at Brewer and East Columbus.
▪ Power out at three unspecified elementary schools and part of Aaron Cohn Middle School. Asked which elementary schools, Fuller hasn’t responded. Tuesday is the beginning of the Georgia Milestones Assessment System period for MCSD, so those schools might not be able to start testing then.
No other local school districts reported damage from Monday’s storm.
“Our students and staff did a wonderful job during the tornado warning,” Chattahoochee County superintendent David McCurry told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “Everyone remained calm and handled the situation perfectly, just as they've done during prior practice drills. We were in constant communication with our local EMA director and deputy director, Johnny Floyd and David Bucher. The school system truly appreciated their assistance throughout the day.”
