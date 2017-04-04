As one CSU project opens, another breaks ground

Three days separate the ribbon cutting for one Columbus State University facility and the groundbreaking for another, according to a university release.
On Thursday, the city, the Columbus Regional Tennis Association and university will officially open the new additions to the Cooper Creek Tennis Center, the new home of CSU’s men’s and women’s tennis programs. The ceremony will be at Cooper Creek, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The $9.5 million project covers almost seven acres and includes a new clubhouse, 12 new hard courts, nine clay courts and four “quick start” courts.
The expansion will be dubbed the Judy and Roger Pearce Tennis Center in honor of Judy Pearce, CORTA’s executive director for more than 25 years, and Roger Pearce, a long-time tennis instructor and national level competitor. Together, the couple has “helped elevate the tennis community to one of national prominence,” according to a statement from CORTA.
Then on Monday at 11 a.m., CSU will begin construction on the LeNoir Hall project that, when completed, will provide six new state-of-the-art science teaching laboratories and student study spaces.
The university has received $11.3 million in state appropriations to design and build the facility. An additional $2 million in state funding was approved by the legislature this month to help equip and furnish the facility.
“The new labs will better support graduate studies, expand opportunities for students in growing programs such as biology and pre-med, and greatly assist faculty members - some of whom are doing nationally recognized research,” a university release states.
