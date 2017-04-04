After more than two years and $2 million, city’s legal battle almost over

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police Pause

3:14 Here's why a Columbus family is speaking out about social media posts

0:26 Storm blows sign onto sports car in hotel parking lot

0:53 See storm damage around Midtown

0:27 Time Lapse: Watch as the storm front moves into Columbus

1:53 Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials

0:44 Raw video: Building demolition gets the ball rolling in blighted Midtown area

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

4:21 'I don't trust people anymore ... especially the police': Man wants accountability for son's death