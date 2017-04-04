Local

Here’s what’s closed around the Chattahoochee Valley on April 5

By Larry Gierer

City Government closings

Muscogee County and Phenix City city offices will be closed. Fire and EMS services will still be open.

School closings

Schools in Columbus, Phenix City, Harris County, Chattahoochee County, Marion County, Russell County, Lee County and Eufaula will be closed Wednesday due to impending severe weather. All after-school activities are canceled.

Columbus State University, Columbus Technical College, Troy University and Chattahoochee Valley Community College also will be closed.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80 percent chance of rain with the possibility of severe storms, including tornadoes.

Stay with us as we update this list with closures.

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 4 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Here's the weather forecast for this week in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Courtesy of WRBL

