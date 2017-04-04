Here’s what’s closed around the Chattahoochee Valley on April 5

City Government closings
Muscogee County and Phenix City city offices will be closed. Fire and EMS services will still be open.
School closings
Schools in Columbus, Phenix City, Harris County, Chattahoochee County, Marion County, Russell County, Lee County and Eufaula will be closed Wednesday due to impending severe weather. All after-school activities are canceled.
Columbus State University, Columbus Technical College, Troy University and Chattahoochee Valley Community College also will be closed.
The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80 percent chance of rain with the possibility of severe storms, including tornadoes.
Stay with us as we update this list with closures.
