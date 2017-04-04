Fire marshal gives warning about power lines as second storm is expected

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said people should not be out in storms looking for places where trees may have fallen on a power line.
The wires could be live.
“I know people like to get photos and video but it is very dangerous,” said Shores of Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services. “Do not go out scouting around.”
There is the chance of a severe storm here Wednesday similar to the one which hit the area Monday.
“Traveling on the roads is dangerous in the kind of weather we had Monday,” he said.
He said particular sections where wires went down Monday were in the Cusseta Road and Joy Road area as well as Peachtree Drive. Those areas have been cleared now.
The storm that blew through Columbus Monday knocked down about 150 trees that blocked 40 city streets, at least, city Public Works Director Pat Biegler said.
“We had 146 calls about downed trees and 40 calls about blocked roads,” Biegler said. “We’re still clearing roads so that emergency vehicles can get through, but we think we can get them all open today.”
Biegler said while all her crews are working hard, others are making sure things are in place for a repeat performance, should Wednesday be a repeat of Monday.
“We’re making sure all our equipment is in working order, making sure we have enough fuel for the chain saws,” Biegler said. “We had four crews out all night last night. If we can get the roads cleared today, they’ll be able to get some rest tonight and be ready for whatever tomorrowbrings.”
Biegler said with all the equipment usually used to pick up yard waste being used this week for storm duty, it could cause some delays in yard waste pickup in the near future.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments